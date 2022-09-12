Case of CM Punjab election was decided on merit: CJP

CJP Umar Ata Bandial said that the case of election of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) was decided on merit

CJP said that while taking charges there were challenges such as cheap and speedy delivery of justice

He said that the Supreme Court also pronounced the ruling of the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly in three days

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said that the case of election of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) was decided on merit.

Speaking on the occasion of the new judicial year, CJP said that while taking charges there were challenges such as cheap and speedy delivery of justice and pending cases were in front adding that the court will bring the number of pending cases to 50265 from 54134.

Chief Justice of Pakistan said that 6458 cases were decided only from June to September. The decline in the number of pending cases reversed the upward trend of the past ten years. Honorable judges sacrificed their holidays. In the next 6 months, the number of cases will be brought up to 45 thousand.

He said in his address that he is confident that the pending cases will be reduced by 45% with the alternative justice system. In connection with the appointment of judges, assistance is required.

The case related to population growth will be heard soon.



Population growth puts a strain on resources. They generally do not interfere in policy matters.

He said that the Supreme Court also pronounced the ruling of the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly in three days. The ruling of Dost Mazari was rejected by the political parties. Despite the strong reaction of political parties, restraint was shown.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said that the case of the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab was decided on merit. In this case, the federal government requested a full court, which was not in accordance with the law.

