  • Chairman, CEO Axact & BOL Network Shoaib Shaikh extends condolence over death of Queen Elizabeth
BOL Media Group and Axact Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh. Image: File

Chairman and CEO Axact and BOL Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh expressed sorrow over the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Shoaib Shaikh while taking to his Twitter, wrote that Majesty Queen Elizabeth II committed 70 years of her life to the service of the United Kingdom.

“Her legacy, as a symbol of loyalty & dignity is a blueprint for world leaders to follow. Appalled by her demise, my thoughts are with her family & the people of UK in this sad hour!”

Notably, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,”
Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The eldest of her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 is the oldest heir apparent in British history, becomes king immediately.

