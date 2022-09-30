Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan urged the nation to wait for his call and said he will not withdraw the call once given.

PESHAWAR: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday urged the nation to wait for his call and said he will not withdraw the call once given.

Addressing the students at Edward College Peshawar, Imran Khan said, “I have no fear for my life and ready to go to jail.” He said people are witnessing the worst inflation in the history of the country while poverty is also increasing day by day.

He said , “We will talk about diesel but today I have come to talk about the leadership.” He further said that the greatest leader of the world has been our beloved Prophet (PBUH) who established the rule of law first and the state of Medinah on law and justice.

He said a better education system and the rule of law create a difference between human and animal society, whereas, in a society of law, everyone is under the law.

He said thieves are being given NRO on corruption cases and added that the Sharif family-owned flats in London worth billions of rupees. He said thieves get NRO in corruption cases after amending NAB law.

He said few people swallowed 1100 billion as these many are being waived. He said, “I lead the nation alone when every needed and supremacy of law in the country is my top priority.”