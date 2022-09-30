Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Khan urges nation to wait for his call

Imran Khan urges nation to wait for his call

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan urges nation to wait for his call

Chairman PTI Imran Khan

Advertisement
  • Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan  urged the nation to wait for his call and said he will not withdraw the call once given.
  • Imran Khan said, “I have no fear for my life and ready to go to jail.”
  • He said a better education system and the rule of law create a difference between human and animal society
Advertisement

 

PESHAWAR: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday urged the nation to wait for his call and said he will not withdraw the call once given.

Addressing the students at Edward College Peshawar, Imran Khan said, “I have no fear for my life and ready to go to jail.” He said people are witnessing the worst inflation in the history of the country while poverty is also increasing day by day.

He said , “We will talk about diesel but today I have come to talk about the leadership.” He further said that the greatest leader of the world has been our beloved Prophet (PBUH) who established the rule of law first and the state of Medinah on law and justice.

He said a better education system and the rule of law create a difference between human and animal society, whereas, in a society of law, everyone is under the law.

He said thieves are being given NRO on corruption cases and added that the Sharif family-owned flats  in London  worth billions of rupees. He said thieves get NRO in corruption cases after amending NAB law.

Advertisement

Also Read

Money laundering case: PM appears in court, Hamza seeks exemption
Money laundering case: PM appears in court, Hamza seeks exemption

Lahore: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached the Special Central Court for the...

He said few people swallowed 1100 billion as these many  are being waived. He said, “I lead the nation alone when every needed and supremacy of law in the country is my top priority.”

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sindh Governor meets Afaq Ahmed, says MQM will not boycott LG polls
Sindh Governor meets Afaq Ahmed, says MQM will not boycott LG polls
Prime minister says no hesitation in rendering sacrifices for defence of motherland
Prime minister says no hesitation in rendering sacrifices for defence of motherland
Police seek Rs2.8 bn for weapons to eradicate robbers from kachcha areas
Police seek Rs2.8 bn for weapons to eradicate robbers from kachcha areas
Weather Update: Karachi to experience strong, cold winds
Weather Update: Karachi to experience strong, cold winds
PM Shehbaz assures IMF chief of completing programme
PM Shehbaz assures IMF chief of completing programme
Young woman jumps into sea in Karachi
Young woman jumps into sea in Karachi
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story