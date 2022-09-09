Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh mourns death of Queen Elizabeth

Chairperson BOL Network, Director AAKH and Trustee RMMT Ayesha Shaikh mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Ayesha Shaikh while taking to Twitter wrote that her heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the demise of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She served her country till the end, cementing her Legacy as the World’s longest serving Monarch. My thoughts are with the people of UK during this tough hour!”

My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the demise of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She served her country till the end, cementing her Legacy as the World’s longest serving Monarch. My thoughts are with the people of ñ UKñ🇬🇧 during this tough hour!#queenelizabeth pic.twitter.com/7R8LA426vo Advertisement — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) September 8, 2022

Notably, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Advertisement

The eldest of her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 is the oldest heir apparent in British history, becomes king immediately.

Also Read Chairman, CEO Axact & BOL Network Shoaib Shaikh extends condolence over death of Queen Elizabeth Chairman and CEO Axact and BOL Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh expressed sorrow...