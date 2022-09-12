China dispatches 200 tonnes onions for flood victims

China has sent 200 tonnes of onions via Khunjerab Pass.

ISLAMABAD: China has dispatched 200 tonnes of onions through the Khunjerab Pass to assist people in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

“200 tons of onions provided by China to aid Pakistan’s flood-affected areas have been transported to Pakistan through the Khunjerab Pass,” said the Chinese Embassy in a statement on Twitter.

“Hope this batch of supplies can help people in the affected areas to defeat the floods and resume normal life as soon as possible,” it added.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said China will soon send 200 tonnes of onions via Karakoram Highway to the flood-hit people of Pakistan.

“Based on Pakistan’s needs, the Chinese side has put together 200 tonnes of vegetables and will deliver them via the Karakoram Highway as soon as possible,” she said during her regular briefing.

She added the China Meteorological Administration provided Pakistan with the real-time weather forecast and technological support.

She announced that apart from the RMB 100 million emergency humanitarian assistance, the Chinese government has decided to provide additional disaster relief supplies worth RMB 300 million.

The spokeswoman said that since the beginning of the floods, the Chinese side had been standing together with Pakistan and making every effort to provide disaster relief assistance.

She said that the Chinese leaders including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang sent messages of sympathy to their Pakistani counterparts.

The Chinese government promptly sent urgently needed supplies, including tents to Pakistan. The Red Cross Society of China offered donations to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

She said sub-national governments, organisations, and people in China have expressed sympathies and support in various ways.

“A ruthless disaster can bring out the best of humanity. We’re ready to maintain close communication cooperation with the Pakistani side to fully give them the help and assistance,” she added.

China International Development Cooperation Agency Chairman Luo Zhaohui announced the donation during his virtual meeting with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Akhtar Nawaz.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have expressed profound gratitude to the Chinese leadership and people for the additional relief assistance for flood victims.

