BEIJING: Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe has said his country greatly valued its time tested relations with Pakistan and its army and looked forward to further expanding the cooperation.

He was talking to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa who called on him in Beijing.

The Chinese defence minister said development of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both the countries.

He termed Pakistan-China military cooperation as an important pillar of the bilateral relations.

General Wei thanked the army chief for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to the CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability. He expressed satisfaction over progress on the CPEC and hoped for timely completion of the project.

The Chinese defence minister conveyed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan because of climate change and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

General Wei said China was willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts in Pakistan. He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the Chinese defence minister for his sentiments and continued Chinese support to Pakistan.

On September 12, China had dispatched 200 tonnes of onions through the Khunjerab Pass to assist people in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

“200 tons of onions provided by China to aid Pakistan’s flood-affected areas have been transported to Pakistan through the Khunjerab Pass,” the Chinese Embassy had said in a statement on Twitter.

“Hope this batch of supplies can help people in the affected areas to defeat the floods and resume normal life as soon as possible,” it had added.

Earlier in September, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning had said China would soon send 200 tonnes of onions via Karakoram Highway to the flood-hit people of Pakistan.