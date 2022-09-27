The spokesperson remarked that China and Pakistan had had fruitful economic and financial cooperation.

He said that instead of passing unwarranted criticism against China-Pakistan cooperation, something real and beneficial should be done for the people of Pakistan.

BEIJING: China will continue to do utmost efforts to help rebuild homes of Pakistan’s flood-affected people, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Since floods hit, as Pakistan’s friend and brother in time of need, China has rushed to Pakistan’s aid.

“The Chinese government has provided RMB (Chinese Yuan) 400 million worth of humanitarian assistance while China’s civil society has also lend a helping hand,” he said during his regular briefing held here at the International Press Center (IPC).

The spokesperson remarked that China and Pakistan had had fruitful economic and financial cooperation. The Pakistani people knew it best, he said.

He said that instead of passing unwarranted criticism against China-Pakistan cooperation, something real and beneficial should be done for the people of Pakistan.

Also Read Flood water not being removed intentionally for sake of more aid: Ali Zaidi PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi while talking to the media in Karachi...

Responding to a question about a joint statement delivered by Pakistan on behalf of nearly 70 countries at the 51st session of the Human Rights Council, expressing support for China’s position on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, Wang Wenbin said that some countries used so called human rights issue against China but had failed time and again.

Advertisement

“The overwhelming majority of the international community have long been clear eyed about this,” he added.

He said that China has unwavering resolve to uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests and the criticism would not stop its journey towards development and progress.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has thanked the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for their strong expression of support for the flood victims in Pakistan, including provision of relief assistance through establishing an air bridge between the Kingdom and Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the KSA to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy who called on him.

To sustain the upward trajectory in bilateral relations, PM Shehbaz underscored the importance of regular bilateral exchanges at various levels.

He also conveyed his cordial greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

Advertisement

Shehbaz Sharif recalled his recent telephonic conversation with the crown prince and said that there was a shared desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The prime minister also appreciated the important contribution of the ambassador of Saudi Arabia in relief efforts, who personally visited flood-affected areas.