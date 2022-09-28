A man was killed and two others including a woman were injured near Empress Market, Saddar, Karachi on Wednesday. Image: File

A man was killed and two others including a woman were injured in an armed attack near Empress Market, Saddar, Karachi on Wednesday.

The deceased turned out to be a Chinese citizen, who was stated to be a cashier at the dentist’s clinic.

As per Bol News, the Chinese dentist and his wife have been practicing in the area for the last 40 years.

The dentist and his wife were also critically injured in the incident.

The heavy contingent of police and other law enforcement agencies reached the spot and started the investigation from different angles. The injured were shifted to a private hospital,

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the murder of a Chinese national in a terrorist attack.

The PPP chairman expressed his serious concern over the incident of firing leaving a Chinese dead and two others including a woman injured near Empress Market, Sadder, Karachi on Wednesday.

Bilawal expressed best wishes for the speedy recovery of the Chinese citizens who were injured in the attack.

He directed the law enforcement agencies that the culprits must be brought to justice, adding that such cowardly and intolerable attacks cannot create cracks in the Pakistan-China friendship, which is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than seas.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has condemned the casualty of Chinese nationals in the Karachi attack.

He also issued directives to the law enforcers to leave no stone unturned for the arrest of the culprits.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 56,500 cases of street crime have been reported in Karachi during the current year, Over 19,000 mobile phones were snatched from citizens, while 104 cars were forcefully taken and 1,383 bikes were stolen.

Data shows that around 35,000 citizens were deprived of their motorbikes during various incidents in the city.

On the other hand, at least 56 people have lost their lives while resisting street criminals and 269 were injured as a result.

Around 303 cases of house robberies have been reported in Karachi.