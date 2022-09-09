Chinese envoy calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) shared broad contours of Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) modernisation drive to achieve operational capability.

The Air Chief also highlighted that both the countries enjoy unprecedented strategic partnership.

The CAS further said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic, defence relationship and time-tested friendship with China which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability”.

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Nong Rong on Friday called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and discussed several key areas of mutual interest along with regional developments.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) shared broad contours of Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) modernisation drive to achieve operational capability in the contemporary warfare in air, space and cyber space domains as per the PAF’s operational construct, a PAF news release said.

The Air Chief also highlighted that both the countries enjoy unprecedented strategic partnership and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military to military cooperation and training domains between PAF and PLAAF.

The CAS further said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic, defence relationship and time-tested friendship with China which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability”.

The visiting dignitary praised the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace. Both leaders vowed to further consolidate cooperation in various fields including emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in military industry.

The honourable ambassador also offered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life and devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.