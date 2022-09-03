CJ Athar Minallah: IHC doesn’t believes in contempt laws

Chief Justice (CJ) of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Sunday stated that the IHC did not believe in contempt of court legislation

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Sunday stated that the IHC did not believe in contempt of court legislation.

“If someone says something incorrectly, let them say it. This court does not believe in breaking court rules. “The court will not prevent anyone from criticizing, but that criticism must be founded on facts,” he said during the hearing of a case brought by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against harassment of journalists throughout the country.

“A campaign is also going against me.” It is irrelevant to the court. “The truth has to come out one day,” remarked the IHC CJ.

Justice Minallah, on the other hand, questioned the media if they should reconsider their actions. “The repute of every court is tied to its judgments and behavior.” The court reporters are more knowledgeable.”

“Whoever needs to accomplish something is free to do it.” It doesn’t make a difference. But consider what you’re doing,” the IHC chief justice advised.

“Kashif Abbasi is in the room. He is harshly critical of the court. No matter how much you criticize it, this court is pleased. “They tell the nation what I don’t know,” the chief justice added.

“Only time will reveal which side this court is on.” Nothing previously impressed this court, and nothing will in the future.”

According to the CJ, the IHC was the only court against which a campaign of any type was conducted. “The authority of this court is criticism,” CJ Minallah observed.

According to PFUJ attorney Shah Khawar, lawsuits have been filed against journalists in Karachi and Islamabad. The petitioner was arrested in Karachi, and the case was later dismissed by the court.

The CJ stated that over the last three years, it appeared to the court that journalists posed a greater threat to the country. “We haven’t been able to fully restore the constitution so far.” “If the constitution is fully restored in this country, everything would be well,” he said.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt informed the court that the FIA and the PFUJ had been asked to investigate the cases against journalists. But, he said, nothing beneficial transpired because more lawsuits were filed against journalists in other regions.

Saqib Bashir, president of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association, told the court one journalist was arrested by the police, detained for five days, and subjected to torture.

The police had handed over that journalist to the FIA, he regretted. “Please order stopping it,” Bashir requested the court. The court remarked that the report on journalists came from the UN, and the entire report was related to the cases against journalists.

“The cases which have been referred therein are pending a hearing in this court. This letter contained the name of Matiullah Jan, Asad Toor Absar Alam, Gul Bukhari, and others,” said CJ Minallah.

The IHC CJ stated that journalists’ associations, parliament, and the federal government would have to consider why the UN was informing us about it.

“Can any CEO claim that we don’t know these things?” They’ve been saying for three years that this court is someone’s friend. Friendship has evolved, and they now refer to someone else as a friend. You should not have come to court. The federal government should have looked into this,” said the top justice of the IHC.

PFUJ Secretary-General Lala Asad Pathan informed the court that Sabir Shakir and Arshad Sharif had fled to the United Kingdom because they were afraid of government retaliation. The court commented that the state’s absence should be documented in writing in court.

“The UN letter suffices for all of them.” Is the government planning to send us another letter? For the resurrection of the Constitution, there should be no restrictions on free expression. “The improper campaign has always been launched about this court,” Justice Minallah stated.