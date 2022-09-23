Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial addressing a two-day Ninth International Judicial Conference at the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Friday. Screengrab/ Bol News

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has said that the political leadership should negotiate for political stability as political issues can only be resolved through talks.

He added that the politicians must talk about the resolution of the problems being faced by the people, adding that millions of people have been displaced from the devastating floods, which wreaked the worst havoc in a big part of the country.

Justice Bandial said a purely political impasse does not have legal solutions. It can only be resolved through dialogue between political leaders and their parties.

He said the judiciary has no role to break a political deadlock. He said like other citizens, it is our sincere hope that the political leadership of the country shall take necessary corrective steps and confidence-building measures with national interest as their foremost consideration.

The Chief Justice said regardless of the efforts of the court to strengthen democracy in the country, progress can only be made if all political parties come together to follow the established democratic practices and perform their respective roles in the parliament under the constitution.

Advertisement

He expressed these views while addressing a two-day Ninth International Judicial Conference at the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Friday.

He said that the rule of law is the focus of the judiciary, adding that the rights of the weak and downtrodden segments of society were protected by the judiciary.

The CJP has urged the legislature, the executive, and other state organs to play their role to uphold rule of law and supremacy of the constitution in the country.

He said our court recognizes climate justice as an essential facet of the rule of law.

The chief justice said that the judiciary had issued instructions to the federal government for the protection of religious harmony and minorities.

Justice Bandial said that the Supreme Court had blocked the path of theory of necessity through the verdict of Sindh High Court bar.

Advertisement

He observed that the National Assembly was dissolved during the no-confidence motion but the apex court had declared the dissolution of the Assembly and the ruling of the deputy speaker as unconstitutional.

The Chief Justice recalled that the court had to intervene after the President ordered the dissolution of the National Assembly in April 2022 on the advice of the then Prime Minister. He said the court found the dissolution unconstitutional and ordered the restoration of the National Assembly for the formation of a parliamentary government in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

The CJP further said that the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker gave the ruling against the Constitution and the SC declared it null and void and enforced the Constitution.

He urged immediate measures to cope with the challenge of climate change.

He said that the court gave the verdict for the issuance of national identity cards to transgenders.

Advertisement

The judiciary has given important decisions related to schools, including the rights of minorities.

Also Read Accountability Court suspends permanent warrant of Ishaq Dar till Oct 07 Accountability Court Justice Muhammad Bashir heard the plea against Ex-finance minister The...

He added that the judiciary had come a long way and given significant verdicts for democratic supremacy besides deciding to restore assemblies.

The CJP said that the Supreme Court decided the case of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly and it correctly interpreted the Constitution in the case.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the apex court has also been active in dispensing in social, economic and cultural justice to the people.

He said concerted efforts are underway to reduce the backlog of cases to ensure that justice is delivered inexpensively and expeditiously to litigants. He said the litigants are encouraged to make use of alternate dispute resolution mechanisms to amicably resolve their legal disputes. He said other measures include digitalization of the judiciary and hearing of cases through video links. He said we are also prioritizing early release of cause lists.

Advertisement

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said, “We have managed for the first time to reverse the trend of increasing backlog.”

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the judiciary is ready and willing to defend the constitution.