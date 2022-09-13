CM Punjab complains to federal govt over wheat provision  

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has decided to lodge a complaint with the federal government over the distribution of wheat to the province.

The chief minister was livid after the federal government reportedly bypassed the largest province and distributed wheat to other provinces of the country.

He said the federal government is ‘behaving like a stepmother’ toward the Punjab government, particularly regarding the provision of wheat.

The chief minister has ordered to register an official complaint against the federal government over the provision of wheat to the province.

He said the Punjab government will write an official letter protesting the situation and also form a cabinet standing committee for wheat,

Pervaiz Elahi said that the federal government is behaving like a stepmother toward the Punjab government. He said thousands of tonnes of wheat crop was damaged due to heavy rainfall and floods.

He said that the province is facing a severe wheat shortage of one million tonnes. He complained that the federal government has not provided wheat despite repeated requests.

It must be mentioned that the provincial government has approved fixing the price of wheat at Rs. 3000 per mound for the fiscal year 2022-23. The chief minister said the fixation of price would facilitate farmers in plowing the next wheat crop

He also ordered to ensure strict checking at provincial borders to stop the smuggling of wheat and flour to other provinces. He said wheat and flour is cheaper in in Punjab as compared to other provinces.

