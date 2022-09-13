The lifting of the ban on ad hoc appointments will be applied to the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has lifted the ban on ad hoc appointments in the health department and also approved summary in this regard.

The lifting of the ban on ad hoc appointments will be applied to the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

Chief Minister approved the summary sent by the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

The doctors, nurses, and other staff will be recruited for ad-hoc jobs as per the rules and regulations.

This initiative of Chief Minister Punjab will help to overcome the shortage of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff in the health sector.

More hospitals included in the health card panel

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi gave in-principle approval to include more hospitals in the panel for patients who get treatment through health cards.

A high-level meeting was held under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab in which the effectiveness of health card was reviewed.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Punjab also approved the addition of a CyberKnife, a modern technology of surgery in the health card programme.

Speaking in the meeting, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that facilities are being created for those who seek treatment through health cards, they will also facilitate the treatment of more diseases through health cards.

The Chief Minister of Punjab further said that according to the vision of Imran Khan, the health card will be further improved and the Punjab government has started a program of free medicines for the patients in the hospitals’ emergencies.

On the other hand, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that two million people in Punjab have been treated through health cards so far.

