CM Sindh briefs federal ministers on flood situation

The federal ministers are in Karachi to review the flood situation.

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday briefed federal ministers on the flood situation in the province and efforts with the Centre to provide relief to the victims.

Several federal ministers have arrived in Karachi on the instructions of the prime minister to review the flood situation. During the meeting, they discussed the flood situation in Sindh and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Federal Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Sabzwari, Tariq Bashir Cheema, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira were present in the meeting.

CM Sindh briefed the federal ministers regarding the drainage of water from the right bank and left bank of the River Indus. The ministers were informed that there were initially problems faced in supply of electricity at pumping stations in cities which were resolved after intervention of the prime minister.

The chief minister said there is in dire need of tents and mosquito nets in the province. The federal ministers said there the government is also making great efforts to ensure the immediate provision of tents.

A day earlier, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal called on Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and discussed flood situation, water drainage and relief work in the province.

The planning minister said the prime minister has directed him to remain in touch the chief minister. He assured all possible assistance for the provision of relief items.250,000 tents for flood relief.

CM Sindh said the flood affectees mostly children is relief camps are suffering from epidemic diseases and are being provided medical assistance.. He said the n immediate need for the restoration of road and rail network to ensure the provision of supplies.

The planning minister said National Highway Authority officials and the Railways Minister have visited flood affected areas. He informed the chief minister that work has started to restore road network and railway tracks.

CM Sindh said he has visited 11 districts of Sindh and people are in dire straits. He said the provincial government requires tents before sending flood victims to their homes after drainage of water. He said people would have to keep staying near their homes till construction of their houses.

He said there is a need to rebuild the irrigation system, restore agricultural lands and the water drainage system. He also emphasized on determining the impact of the climate change next year with the help of experts.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the prime minister will hold consultation with provinces regarding the impact of climate change and the country’s response.

