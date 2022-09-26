CM Sindh directs to accelerate flood water drainage

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed to expedite the drainage of flood water from the submerged town and cities in the province.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting to chalk out a strategy to drain flood water from the cities and towns located on both the right and left banks of the River Indus.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Secretary Irrigation Sohail Qureshi, Brigadier Nayyar of Corps V, Chief Engineer Irrigation Zarif Khero, and other officials for the Irrigation Department were present.

The chief minister said the process of water drainage needs to be accelerated to send people back to their homes and return life to normal.

The Left Bank includes the cities of Khairpur, N Naushero Feroz, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Badin, and Sujawal.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro briefed the chief minister on the flood water situation and said that river flow is normal. He said the level at Manchhar Lake has reduced from 123.3 RL to 118.85 RL, while water level has decreased by 8 to 11 feet in Saifullah and Rice Canal divisions at FP dam.

The meeting was briefed that the water level has also decreased by 4 to 7 feet in south Dadu Division and by 5 to 6 feet at Suprio Dam. At Main Nara Valley Drain (MNVD), the water level has receded at RD-194 by 3 feet and RD 10 by more than three feet. In Shahdadkot, the level of drain and Miro Khan drain has also decreased by one to two feet and the water is flowing in RBOD 3, the irrigation minister said.

He informed that 5.5 feet of water has receded on RD-67 in Johi Branch which is the area of ​​Khairpur Nathan Shah and Dadu Road. He said the water on the ring dam of Bhan Saeedabad is very low, while the breach at the mill site on the FP dam has been filled.

The minister said Khairpur has 11,800 acres amounting to 50% agricultural land and 40% of urban areas are under water. There is water on 60,000 acres land in Kot Diji, he added. He said it is necessary to drain water from Khairpur, Gumbat, Ranipur, Kot Diji, Mirwah, and Faizganj which will go in the River Indus.

He further said water is still present in Naushero Feroz, Halani, Kandiaro, Darbelo, Darya Khan Marri and National Highway. The water from Halani, Kandiaro, Darbelo will go into the river, while the water from the rest of the areas enter Nawabshah.

The Chief Engineer proposed that water from Moro and Mehrabpur should be taken out through LBOD, while water from Nawabshah water will go to Left Bank and Rohri canal.

