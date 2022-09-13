CM Sindh orders dismissal of officers absent in flood-hit areas

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has directed all departments to dismiss officers not performing their duties in the flood-hit areas.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting at CM House on Tuesday to review the flood situation and relief work being carried out in devastated areas. He instructed that efficient, hardworking, and honest workers should be posted those not performing their duties should be dismissed.

“We need the best staff members who feel the pain of the affected people and believe in their service, therefore the posting of the staff of health, local bodies, PHE, irrigation, and others should be made accordingly,” the chief minister said

The chief minister was given a briefing by Irrigation, health and PDMA. It was decided that the distribution of relief goods would be made from union council level to reach everyone affected and displaced by the heavy rains and floods.

The meeting was told that the flood position in the River Indus was going to be normal. Irrigation Department officials said Guddu and Sukkur Barrages have turned normal from the last one week. However, Kotri remains in high flood but the water level has reduced to 575,435 cusecs upstream and 555,185 cusecs downstream.

Furthermore, Manchar Lake level has also reduced from 122.75 RL on Sept 12 to 122.50 RL. The water level at Dadu-Moro bridge has also shown a reduction from RL 130.4 to RL 126.9, while the level of Amri Bridge has also come down from RL 111.4 to 19.9 RL.

CM Murad said that the outflow from Manchhar to River Indus has been recorded at 141,200 cusecs. It was pointed out that four breaches were given to Larkana-Sehwan Bund and as a result, the water level has reduced at Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah by one foot and three feet respectively.

The water level in Main Nara Valley Drain (MNV) at RD-30 has also been reduced by three feet and Indus (Link-RD 45) by one foot. The work on Ring Bund to protect Bhan Saeedabad has been completed and water level was also on the decline.

The chief minister was told that there was enormous pressure upon the banks of the Spinal Drain (Right Bank) from RD-816 to RD-159. The catchment area of LBOD received heavy rainfall yesterday and it was expected to rise and exert further pressure on its embankments.

The health department told the chief minister that they have set up 206 fixed camps where 317 doctors, 648 paramedics and 145 volunteers were working. The department has also arranged 382 mobile camps where 396 doctors, 765 paramedics, and 171 volunteers were working in relief camps.

The chief minister directed the health department to use anti-mosquito spray in the camps and take care of patients particularly women, children, and elderly living in the camps.

The PDMA told the meeting that they have dispatched 6,873 tents, 500 tents, 21,200 tarpaulins, 50,536 ration bags to all six divisions for onward distribution.

The chief minister directed the Irrigation, local government, and PHE departments to brief him about the water drained out from the cities and towns in the next meeting.

