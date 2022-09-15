Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Thursday visited the camps of flood affectees of Pir Patho and listened to the problems faced by them

THATTA: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Thursday visited the camps of flood affectees of Pir Patho and listened to the problems faced by them, BOL News reports.

Asper the details, the flood-affected people affirmed that they are being given rations as per the requirement. “I saw your camps and thought I must ask you about your situation,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister told the flood affectees that the mobile medical dispensaries are directed to visit camps once a week.

Moreover, Murad Ali Shah took the mobile number of one of the flood affectees and told him that he will call later in the evening whether the people here are getting facilities or not.

“The administration must know that I will keep in touch with the flood-affected people. Now, ill see whether they are being assisted or not,” the CM Sindh expressed.

Furthermore, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah visited the basic unit of Gail Mori where he checked the attendance of the BHO dispenser and other staff of the dispensary.

He briefed the media that today 50 patients arrived in the OPD where most of the cases are of Malaria and skin diseases. The dispensary will be operational till five in the evening, he added.