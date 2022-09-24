Chief Minister inaugurated ok Learning Center at Karachi Down Syndrome Program

KARACHI- Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that making Pakistan an inclusive society where people with all kinds of different abilities are accepted, included, and given equal opportunities to live fulfilling and independent lives is a responsibility and vision of his government.

This he said while speaking at an inaugural ceremony ok Learning Center at Karachi Down Syndrome Program (KDSP) at PECHS on Saturday.

CM said that earlier he was only aware of this great cause but now has seen it. “I was given a very detailed and well-planned tour by their wonderful Board just now and can see how much effort and love have been invested in this cause and space. The CM said that over the past eight years, KDSP’s progress has been tremendous. “Over 1568 families are benefiting from this one-stop solution,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that it was a unique concept that was not seen anywhere else. “With such high quality and depth of services, I am very hopeful about the inclusion of an estimated population of 300,000 individuals with Down syndrome in Pakistan,” he said.

He said that making Pakistan an inclusive society where people with all kinds of different abilities were accepted, included, and given equal opportunities to live fulfilling and independent lives was a responsibility and vision of the Sindh government.

The CM said that he would keep supporting the KDSP team and hoped that this cause would grow leaps and bounds. He and added, “Together, we will ensure mainstreaming of these wonderful individuals with Down syndrome.”

Murad Ali Shah said that the KDSP was a one-stop solution, providing high-quality and affordable services to over 1,568 individuals with Down syndrome and their families. He added that KDSP was working in Early Childhood Intervention (Physical, Occupational, and Speech therapies).

CM Special Assistant on Empowerment of Differently abled persons speaking on the occasion said that it was a great service to bring differently abled children into the mainstream through extensive training, education, and therapies.