COAS Bajwa, US Congressional delegation discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: A Congressional delegation of the United States, currently on a visit to Pakistan, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the delegation comprising Sheila Jackson Lee, Thomas Suozzi and Alexander Green expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and extended condolence to the families of the victims.

They offered United States’ support to the people of Pakistan in this hour of need. They also discussed matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at different levels.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief thanked the United States for its support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners is vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

A day earlier, the US Congressional delegation also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory in bilateral relations.

The prime minister underlined the need for a constructive and sustained bilateral engagement based on mutual respect, trust and understanding. He appreciated the delegation’s visit to Pakistan at a critical juncture when flash floods have ravaged the country.

Congresswoman Lee shared her deepest sympathies for the flood victims particularly those who had lost loved ones. While lauding the prime minister’s efforts, she expressed the hope that the Pakistani nation will deal with this calamity with resilience and resolve.

She affirmed that the US Congress and Administration would stand by Pakistan in the wake of this colossal challenge and extend critical support to help them mitigate the sufferings of the affected people and rebuild their lives and communities.

The Congressional also called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The foreign minister appreciated the delegation’s visit to Pakistan at this time when super floods had ravaged the country. He underscored that Pakistan has undergone floods of historic proportions.

Earlier, the US delegation also visited the flood affected areas of Sindh where they were briefed on relief and rescue operations.

