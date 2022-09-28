Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
COAS congratulates Muhammad bin Salman on being appointed as PM

COAS congratulates Muhammad bin Salman on being appointed as PM

Articles
Advertisement
COAS congratulates Muhammad bin Salman on being appointed as PM

COAS congratulates Muhammad bin Salman on being appointed as PM

Advertisement
  • According to DG ISPR tweet, COAS  congratulated HRH Prime Mohammed Bin Salman and Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
  • ISPR said it values ​​its historical and brotherly ties with Pakistan and recognizes its unique position in the Islamic world.
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Advertisement

 

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has congratulated Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for being appointed as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

According to DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweet, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated HRH Prime Mohammed Bin Salman for being appointed as Prime Minister and Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for being appointed Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

 

 

ISPR said it values ​​Saudi’s historical and brotherly ties with Pakistan and recognizes its unique position in the Islamic world.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his appointment as Prime Minister.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Muhammad Bin Salman on his appointment as PM
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Muhammad Bin Salman on his appointment as PM

In his Twitter message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote that “I congratulate...

 

Earlier, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a Royal Decree appointing Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, said Saudi Gazette report.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Defence News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story