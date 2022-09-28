COAS congratulates Muhammad bin Salman on being appointed as PM

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has congratulated Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for being appointed as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

According to DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweet, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated HRH Prime Mohammed Bin Salman for being appointed as Prime Minister and Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for being appointed Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

ISPR said it values ​​Saudi’s historical and brotherly ties with Pakistan and recognizes its unique position in the Islamic world.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his appointment as Prime Minister.

Earlier, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a Royal Decree appointing Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, said Saudi Gazette report.