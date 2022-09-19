COAS efforts brought positive results to the country: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s efforts brought positive results to the country as the Peoples Republic of China announced to give aid of 500 Million Yuan for the flood victims, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.

As per the details, COAS arrived in Beijing on a two-day visit where matters of defense cooperation and other interests were discussed. “China gives great importance to its relations with Pakistan,” said the Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe during the meeting.

Chinese Defense Minister expressed hope for timely completion of the CPEC project. General Wei Fenghe also thanked Army Chief for providing a safe environment for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, ISPR mentioned.

Chinese Defense Minister thanked Army Chief for special measures for regional stability efforts, according to ISPR.

The government of China will provide 300 million Yuan for the flood affectees, whereas the People’s Liberation Army will give 100 million Yuan to assist the affectees. China will also provide 100 Million Yuan aid on a humanitarian basis. The total aid of 500 million Yuan makes up to 15.8 billion in Pakistani rupees ($71.3 million), ISPR mentioned.

“It was because of the efforts of COAS which enabled the aid for flood victims from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries,” ISPR said.