  • COAS Gen Bajwa expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image: File

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of formations and directed them to maintain strict vigil to guard against any threat.

Chairing 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he directed that all formations must leave no stone unturned to take action against terrorists in coordination with other Law Enforcement Agencies.

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of the security environment with a special focus on situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army.

It resolved that the resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated.

The forum was also briefed in detail on external and internal security situation with a particular focus on the flood situation and ongoing relief efforts being undertaken by Army formations across the country.

The Corps Commanders expressed solidarity with flood victims who are braving great difficulties and resolved to extend maximum assistance for their relief and rehabilitation.

General Bajwa commended formations for reaching out to people in distress and helping them to mitigate their sufferings.

He praised Army doctors and paramedics for provision of emergency medical care to flood affectees, particularly children and women including measures to check the spread of diseases in flood-hit areas.

The Army Chief also appreciated Army Engineers and FWO for restoring accessibility of critical routes and communication infrastructure on emergency basis.

He directed formations to focus on relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and help restore routine life in flood affected areas.

