  • Commemorative banknote of Rs75 will be available for general public on Sept 30
The State Bank of Pakistan has issued a commemorative banknote of Rs75 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

The commemorative banknote will be available for the general public from SBP BSC offices & Commercial Banks’ branches from 30th September.

For the Front of the Banknote, the State Bank of Pakistan selected personalities, who were instrumental in elucidating, shaping and supporting the struggle for independence. For this purpose, the portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah were selected to represent the founding fathers’ struggle for independence.

The vignette on the reverse side of the banknote is inspired from the artwork banknote done by Ms. Sara Khan, a young and upcoming artist from Pakistan. The design includes images of national animal and tree, Markhor and Deodar, respectively, which highlights the importance of saving our environment and Pakistan’s unique Fauna and Flora. The design provided by Ms. Sara Khan was selected by the State Bank of Pakistan as inspirational outline for the vignettes on the reverse side of the commemorative banknote.

 

