  • Corps Commander Peshawar visits martyred Captain Abdul Wali Wazir’s home in Wana
  • Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Hassan Azhar Hayat visited Wana, the native village of martyred Captain Abdul Wali Wazir, and offered condolence to family members
  • Corps Commander paid tribute to the martyr and his family for their eternal sacrifice while defending the motherland.
  • Captain Abdul Wali Wazir, was martyred two days ago in Boyya area of North Waziristan.
Peshawar- Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Hassan Azhar Hayat on Thursday visited Wana, the native village of martyred Captain Abdul Wali Wazir, and offered condolence to family members.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hasan Azhar Hayat visited the Wana tribal district of South Waziristan to offer condolence to family members of Martyred Captain Abdul Wali Wazir, who was martyred two days ago in Boyya area of North Waziristan.

The Corps Commander paid tribute to the martyr and his family for their eternal sacrifice while defending the motherland.

Captain Abdul Wali was a student of Wazir Cadet College, Wana, and Shaheed’s father is also employed in Cadet College Wana.

Earlier, Five soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the general area of Boyya of North Waziristan district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense fire exchange took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists during the operation.

The army troops killed the terrorists after effectively engaging them, and also recovered weapons and ammunition from them.

The soldiers, who were martyred while gallantly fighting during the intense exchange of fire, included Captain Abdul Wali (26 years, resident of Wana, Naib Subedar Nawaz (45 years, resident of Abbottabad), Havaldar Ghulam Ali (34 years, resident of Sargodha), Lance Naik Ilyas (33 years, resident of Mianwali) and Sepoy Zafar Ullah (29 years, resident of Mianwali).

 

