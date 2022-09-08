Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Hassan Azhar Hayat visited Wana, the native village of martyred Captain Abdul Wali Wazir, and offered condolence to family members

Peshawar- Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Hassan Azhar Hayat on Thursday visited Wana, the native village of martyred Captain Abdul Wali Wazir, and offered condolence to family members.

The Corps Commander paid tribute to the martyr and his family for their eternal sacrifice while defending the motherland.

Captain Abdul Wali was a student of Wazir Cadet College, Wana, and Shaheed’s father is also employed in Cadet College Wana.

Earlier, Five soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the general area of Boyya of North Waziristan district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense fire exchange took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists during the operation.

The army troops killed the terrorists after effectively engaging them, and also recovered weapons and ammunition from them.

The soldiers, who were martyred while gallantly fighting during the intense exchange of fire, included Captain Abdul Wali (26 years, resident of Wana, Naib Subedar Nawaz (45 years, resident of Abbottabad), Havaldar Ghulam Ali (34 years, resident of Sargodha), Lance Naik Ilyas (33 years, resident of Mianwali) and Sepoy Zafar Ullah (29 years, resident of Mianwali).