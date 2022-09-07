LAHORE: A special court (central-I) on Wednesday deferred the indictment of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in an Rs16 billion money laundering case made by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as both filed their acquittal applications.

Hamza appeared before the court along with his counsel, however, PM Shehbaz sought a one-time exemption from personal appearance owing to official responsibilities.

His counsel told the court that the prime minister was busy in connection with flood relief activities in Islamabad and could not make it to Lahore.

Presiding Judge Ijaz Hassan observed that the prime minister could have spare a few minutes for the court’s proceedings.

However, the counsel said the unavoidable official responsibilities did not allow his client to travel to Lahore.

Opening his arguments on the acquittal pleas of the father and son duo, Advocate Pervez contended that there was no likelihood of any conviction in the case. He said Shehbaz had no link to any of the bank accounts as alleged by the FIA.

He said the FIA could not produce a single witness during the last ten years to establish any relation of the alleged bank accounts with Shehbaz.

He pointed out that the employees of the companies, owned by Shehbaz’s son Suleman, had not been paid their salaries for over a year since the FIA froze their assets.

At this point, the FIA prosecutor also endorsed the point of the defence to the extent of the problems faced by over thousand employees of the companies – Chiniot Mines and Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The defence counsel further said the challan submitted by the FIA was nothing more than a story and based on assumptions.

The judge issued a formal notice to the FIA on the acquittal pleas of the suspects and adjourned further hearing till Sept 17 for the arguments.

In this case, the court had already confirmed the interim pre-arrest bail of Shehbaz and Hamza.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471,34 and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with Section 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act. The trial court had granted interim bail to Shehbaz and Hamza on June 21, 2021, a day before their first appearance at the FIA.