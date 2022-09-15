In Masjid al-Haram, the expert craftsmen of the Kiswah factory have completed the repair and maintenance of the cover of Khana-e-Kaba.
Skilled craftsmen participated in the repair of various parts of the cover of Allah’s house.
According to the Haramain Sharifain administration, the renovation and repair work of the Khana-e-Kaba is carried out many times a year.
The Khana-e-Kaba needs to be repaired because of the pilgrims.
The team of expert craftsmen of the Kiswah factory participates in the work of maintenance and repairing of the Khana-e-Kaba.
They work to restore the Khana-e-Kaba to its original shape and repair the cover of the Khana-e-Kaba from the four sides including the Rukun-e-Yamani.
