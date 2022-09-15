Expert craftsmen of Kiswah factory complete repair and maintenance of Khana-e-Kaba cover

Expert craftsmen of Kiswah factory complete repair and maintenance of Khana-e-Kaba cover

Articles
Advertisement
Expert craftsmen of Kiswah factory complete repair and maintenance of Khana-e-Kaba cover

Expert craftsmen of Kiswah factory completes repair, maintenance of Khana-e-Kaba cover.

Advertisement

In Masjid al-Haram, the expert craftsmen of the Kiswah factory have completed the repair and maintenance of the cover of Khana-e-Kaba.

Skilled craftsmen participated in the repair of various parts of the cover of Allah’s house.

According to the Haramain Sharifain administration, the renovation and repair work of the Khana-e-Kaba is carried out many times a year.

Advertisement

The Khana-e-Kaba needs to be repaired because of the pilgrims.

The team of expert craftsmen of the Kiswah factory participates in the work of maintenance and repairing of the Khana-e-Kaba.

They work to restore the Khana-e-Kaba to its original shape and repair the cover of the Khana-e-Kaba from the four sides including the Rukun-e-Yamani.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story