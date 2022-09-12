CTD arrests suspect for plotting to blast railway tracks in Malir

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a raid and arrested a suspect allegedly plotting to blow up a railway track in Malir, Bol News reported.

According to reports, police received a tip-off over terror bombings and an alleged plot to blow up a railway track. Police conducted an operation near the railway track in Sukhan, Malir and arrested a suspect.

The accused was identified as Nadir Ali Leghari, who is a member of a proscribed terror outfit. Police also recovered a railway track blasting bomb from his possession. His accomplices managed to escape from the scene when police arrived.

DIG CTD Asif Ejaz Sheikh said the action was taken against the terrorist after receiving a tip-off. He said a case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On Saturday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and a federal agency conducted a joint operation and arrested a terrorist affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Metroville, SITE area.

According to CTD spokesman, the arrested terrorist identified as Muhammad Shah alias Dung, alias Talha, alias Muhammad Ali, had come to Karachi to form a network in the city. Police recovered a pistol, two magazines, and 14 rounds of ammunition from his possession.

The accused was also wanted by CTD Peshawar for his involvement in terrorist activities. He was trained militant and belonged to Tariq Geedar Group of the banned TTP.

Police said the suspect has confessed his involvement in attacks on law enforcement agencies in tribal areas while further investigations will be conducted to ascertain his criminal activities.

