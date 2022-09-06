Current fascist government banned broadcast of BOL News, Sahabzada Hamid Raza

Sahabzada Hamid Raza said that the current fascist government banned the broadcast of BOL News.

LAHORE: Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council Sahabzada Hamid Raza stated that the current fascist government has banned the broadcast of Bol News.

He assured the BOL media team that Sunni Ittehad Council is with their management and worker.

Hamid Raza said that the BOL channel’s fault is that it is showing people’s real faces and because of that BOL management and workers are paying the price.

He added that soon channel shall be restored and convey the voice of truth to the people in its traditional way. He appreciated the channel and said that BOL will soon get its reward of this truth in the hereafter as well as in this world.

