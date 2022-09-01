A total of 422 deaths reported in Sindh, 253 in Balochistan, 264 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 188 in Punjab, 22 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 41 in Azad Kashmir

Karachi-The death toll from devastating floods and rains has reached 1,119 in Pakistan as 27 more people died across the country.

According to the report issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a total of 422 deaths occurred in Sindh due to rains and floods, while 253 people died in Balochistan, 264 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 188 in Punjab, 22 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 41 in Azad Kashmir.

NDMA said that 87 more people were injured due to rains and floods across the country and the total number of injured has reached 3,641.

According to the report, 372,823 houses were destroyed due to rains and floods across the country while 733,536 houses were partially damaged.

NDMA says that 243 bridges and 173 shops across the country were damaged by the recent rains while 5,063 km of roads were also affected.

NDMA further informed that more than 731,000 cattle have died across the country.

Earlier, The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted above-average precipitation in the southern districts of Sindh in September.

According to the Met Office, at least two monsoon systems are expected to bring significant rains to the province in September. Heavy rains are forecast in Tharparkar, Umarkot, and Badin, with amounts 20 to 30 percent higher than typical.

