Dengue cases continue to increase in Karachi, other parts of country

Sindh registered 309 dengue cases in last 24 hours out of which 218 were recorded in Karachi

The dengue viral fever claimed 31 lives in Karachi so far

Balochistan registered record 3,198 dengue fever cases after flood

KARACHI: Dengue patients continue to increase in the port city at an alarming rate with 218 more people diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours, Sindh health department data showed on Saturday.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has registered 309 dengue cases in last 24 hours out of which 218 were recorded in Karachi city.

This year, a total of 7,197 dengue cases throughout the Sindh province so far out of them 6,268 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to September 22, 2022.

The dengue viral fever claimed 31 lives in Karachi out of which 13 were reported in Karachi Central, 10 in Karachi East, three in Karachi South, two in Malir while one each in Korangi ,Karachi East and Hyderabad.

In September, 4,628 dengue fever cases were reported so far out of them 4,061 were recorded in the Karachi division.

The majority of dengue fever were reported 2,391 in Karachi East, 1,391 in Karachi Central, 1,048 in Karachi South, 717 in Korangi, 339 in Malir, and 212 in Kemari while 391 were also recorded in Hyderabad and 187 in Tharparkar.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Post rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

On the other hand, an alarming increase in the number of dengue patients is being seen across the country.

According to the details, the dengue situation is getting worse day by day across the country due to which thousands of cases are being reported daily.

The health department said that this year dengue cases have reached the highest level in the history of Balochistan, dengue cases in the province have increased to 3,198.

Most of the cases were reported from Kech, Gwadar and Lasbela, 72 cases were reported from Kech, 29 from Lasbela and 26 from Gwadar, the health department said.

The health department said that the highest number of dengue cases are being reported from Balochistan in 2022 compared to the last ten years.