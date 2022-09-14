Dengue cases surge in Karachi, hospitals reach full capacity

KARACHI: The number of people infected with the vector-borne viral disease dengue continue in Karachi as hospitals surge with patients.

The rising number of cases have rung alarm bells for health authorities as the port city reports 100-150 cases per day, putting a strain on health facilities and hospital reach full bed capacity.

According to reports, there are 17 dengue patients admitted in four medical wards of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi. The hospital’s administration said a separate ward for dengue patients has been set up with a capacity of 50 patients.

Sindh Govt Infectious Disease Hospital & Research Centre has admitted 60 dengue patients. The hospital’s Medical Superintendent said there is no room to admit more patients.

There are at present 10 patients admitted in Civil Hospital. A further 15 dengue patients have been admitted in three medical wards of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The hospital administration said a dengue war will be activated in due course.

According to report, emergency and wards of private hospitals are full. There is no space for patients in the large private hospitals in the city and they have to endure hours of waiting.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho said expressed grave concerns over the rising number of dengue case in Karachi. She said the city is reporting 100-150 daily infections of the disease.

She said out of total 3,830 dengue cases reported in Sindh so far this year, 3,434 infections were detected in Karachi alone. Nine people have died of the vector-borne viral disease this year.

The provincial health minister said that the bed occupancy at the hospitals has reached to 80-85% amid the recent spike in dengue cases.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman had earlier indicated at least a 50% surge in the cases of dengue fever, especially in Karachi.

The federal minister said Karachi where hundreds of dengue patients are being admitted to hospitals on a daily basis is witnessing an “outbreak” of dengue.

