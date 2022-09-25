Advertisement
date 2022-09-25
Edition: English

  News
  Pakistan
  Dengue claims two more lives in Karachi, deaths toll rises to 33
Articles
  • A total 33 people lost their lives in Karachi so far out of which  15 were reported in Karachi Central, 10 in Karachi East, three in Karachi South, two in Malir and one each in Korangi, Karachi West and Hyderabad.
  • 335 more dengue cases surfaced across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 257 were registered in Karachi
  • 4,963 dengue fever cases were detected in September so far out of which 4,318 were recorded in the Karachi
KARACHI: Dengue viral fever has claimed two more lives in Karachi city in 24 hours, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 33 since Jan 01, 2022.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed that a total  33 people lost their lives due to the dengue related complications  in Karachi so far out of which  15 were reported in Karachi Central, 10 in Karachi East, three in Karachi South, two in Malir and one each in Korangi, Karachi West and Hyderabad.

 

335 more dengue cases surface in Sindh

At least 335 more dengue cases surfaced across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 257 were registered in the Karachi division alone.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department has recorded 7,532 dengue cases throughout the province out of them 6,525 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to September 23, 2022.

Similarly, 4,963 dengue fever cases were detected in September so far out of which 4,318 were recorded in the Karachi division.

The majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 2,446 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 1,425, Karachi South 1,074, Korangi 843, Malir 346, and Hyderabad 411.

 

Notably, Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Post rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

 

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.

