Dengue fever claims 27 lives in Karachi this year so far

KARACHI: Dengue viral fever claimed 27 lives in private sector hospitals in Karachi city due to dengue-related complications out of which 12 were male and 15 were female.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed that a total of 27 deaths were reported in private sector hospitals of Karachi so far out of them 13 were recorded in Karachi Central, nine in Karachi East, two in Karachi South and one each in Korangi, Karachi East and Malir.

353 new dengue cases surface in Sindh

As many as 353 more dengue cases emerged across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 248 were registered in the Karachi division alone.

This year, a total of 6,163 dengue cases surfaced in the province out of them 5,492 were recorded in Karachi from January 01 to September 19, 2022.

Similarly, 3,594 dengue fever cases were reported in September so far out of which 3,285 were recorded in the Karachi division.

The majority of dengue cases were recorded in 2,134 in Karachi East this year so far, followed by 1,208 in Karachi Central, 925 in Karachi South, 596 in District Korangi, and 287 in Malir District.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Post rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.