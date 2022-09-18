Dengue fever claims two more lives in Karachi

Official tally of dengue-related deaths rose to 11 in the city

KARACHI: Dengue fever claimed two more lives in Karachi, and the official tally of dengue-related deaths rose to 11 in the city.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed two more deaths in Karachi Central, total deaths due to dengue-related complications reached 11 in the metropolis.

The dengue fever has claimed a total of 11 deaths so far out of which six were reported in Karachi East, three in Karachi Central, and one each in Karachi South, and District Malir.

As many as 388 more dengue cases emerged across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 324 were registered in the Karachi division alone.

In 2022, a total of 5,203 dengue cases surfaced in the province out of them 4,676 were recorded in Karachi from January 01 to September 16, 2022.

Similarly, 2,634 dengue fever cases were reported in September so far out of which 2,469 were recorded in the Karachi division.

The majority of dengue cases were recorded in 1,873 in Karachi East this year so far, followed by 1,012 in Karachi Central, 836 in Karachi South, 450 in District Korangi, and 215 in Malir District.

The common symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.

The major dengue mosquito breeding sites are nurseries, graveyards, lakes, ponds, swimming pools, tyre shops, water pumping stations, hydrants, construction cities, and waste and garbage dumping areas.