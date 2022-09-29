Dengue fever takes one more life as cases continue to surge

Dengue continues to spread despite all the tall claims on the part of the provincial government

Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) confirmed the death of a male residents of Umarkot and death was reported in Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), Hyderabad

A total of 35 people lost their lives due to the dengue-related complications in Sindh so far

KARACHI: Dengue continues to spread despite all the tall claims on the part of the provincial government as yet another man lost his life due to dengue fever, bringing the total official death to 35.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of male residents of Umarkot and death was reported in Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), Hyderabad.

According to VBD, a total of 35 people lost their lives due to the dengue-related complications in Sindh so far out of them were reported in Karachi Central, 10 in Karachi East, three in Karachi South, two in Malir and one each in Korangi, Karachi West, Hyderabad and Umerkot.

In the last 24 hours, at least 387more dengue cases surfaced across the Sindh province out of which 253 were registered in the Karachi division alone.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department has recorded 9,172 dengue cases throughout the province out of which 7,705 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to September 27, 2022.

A total of 6,603 dengue fever cases were detected in September so far out of them 5,498 were recorded in the Karachi division.

The majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 2,712 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 1,756, Karachi South 1,177, Korangi 1,142, Malir 428, and Hyderabad 684.

The major dengue breeding sites are nurseries, graveyards, lakes, ponds, swimming pools, tire shops, water pumping stations, hydrants, construction cities, waste, and garbage dumping areas.

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain.