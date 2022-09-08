Dengue soars in Karachi, 84 new cases reported

Dengue cases in Karachi have seen a sharp spike in the past few days

KARACHI: Dengue cases in the metropolitan city have seen a sharp spike in the past few days as 84 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

The citizens in Karachi have been braving dengue along with malaria and other diseases due to the sudden incursion of mosquitoes and flies after the heavy rainfall this monsoon.

The situation has been worsening day by day and the dengue cases in Karachi are on the rise mainly in the district east as 28 cases were reported there.

On the other hand, the central district reports 21 cases, district south has 22 cases reported, Korangi district with 5 cases, Kemari with 5 cases, meanwhile district west and Malir have reported 2 and 1 cases respectively.

However, the situation in Hyderabad is not much alarming with only one case detected while 3 cases were reported from Larkana.

Since the beginning of September, 518 cases have been reported so far while in the last month of August, 1,265 cases were reported across Karachi.

The health experts have been warning the locals in Karachi against the wild spread of the disease. The experts have appealed to the citizens not to collect clean water in houses, apply mosquito repellent sprays, and to consume more water and fruits.

