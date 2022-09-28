Dengue fever claims another life in Karachi

Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department confirmed the death of female in private hospital of Karachi

KARACHI: Dengue fever has claimed another life in Karachi city in last 24 hours, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 34.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of a female in a private hospital in Karachi and death was reported in District Central.

According to the VBD, a total of 34 people lost their lives due to the dengue-related complications in Sindh so far out of which 16 were reported in Karachi Central, 10 in Karachi East, three in Karachi South, two in Malir, and one each in Korangi, Karachi West and Hyderabad.

436 new dengue detected in Sindh

As many as 436 more dengue cases emerged across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 254 were recorded in the Karachi division alone.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department has recorded 8,784 dengue cases throughout the province out of them 7,452 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to September 26, 2022.

In September, 6,216 dengue fever cases were reported to date out of which 5,245 were recorded in the Karachi division.

This year, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 2,657 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 1,719, Karachi South 1,164, Korangi 1,025, Malir 409, and Hyderabad 592.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Post rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.