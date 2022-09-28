Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Dengue viral fever claims another life in Karachi
Dengue viral fever claims another life in Karachi

Dengue viral fever claims another life in Karachi

Articles
Advertisement
Dengue viral fever claims another life in Karachi

Dengue fever claims another life in Karachi

Advertisement
  • Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department confirmed the death of female in private hospital of Karachi
  • A total  34 people lost their lives due to the dengue related complications  in Sindh so far.
  • As many as 436 more dengue cases emerged across the Sindh out of which 254 were recorded in Karachi
Advertisement

 

KARACHI: Dengue fever has claimed another life in Karachi city in last 24 hours, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 34.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of a female in a private hospital in Karachi and death was reported in District Central.

According to the VBD, a total of 34 people lost their lives due to the dengue-related complications in Sindh so far out of which 16 were reported in Karachi Central, 10 in Karachi East, three in Karachi South, two in Malir, and one each in Korangi, Karachi West and Hyderabad.

 

436 new dengue detected in Sindh

Advertisement

As many as 436 more dengue cases emerged across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 254 were recorded in the Karachi division alone.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department has recorded 8,784 dengue cases throughout the province out of them 7,452 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to September 26, 2022.

In September, 6,216 dengue fever cases were reported to date out of which 5,245 were recorded in the Karachi division.

This year, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 2,657 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 1,719, Karachi South 1,164, Korangi 1,025, Malir 409, and Hyderabad 592.

 

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Post rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Dengue claims two more lives in Karachi, deaths toll rises to 33
Dengue claims two more lives in Karachi, deaths toll rises to 33

A total 33 people lost their lives in Karachi so far out...

 

The symptoms of dengue fever  begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Health News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Azra Pechuho says new covid variant is not deadly
Azra Pechuho says new covid variant is not deadly
Strep-A killed 30 children in the UK since mid-September
Strep-A killed 30 children in the UK since mid-September
Marion Biotech: Uzbekistan links Indian cough medicine to infant fatalities
Marion Biotech: Uzbekistan links Indian cough medicine to infant fatalities
Covid resurge: Screening at airports to resume
Covid resurge: Screening at airports to resume
IUB become first “Hepatitis Free University”
IUB become first “Hepatitis Free University”
Lahore ranks 4th most polluted city of the world
Lahore ranks 4th most polluted city of the world
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story