Edition: English
Edition: English

Dirilis Ertugrul actor Celal Al arrives in Pakistan to assist flood affectees

  • Dirilis Ertugrul actor Celal Al, who portrayed his role as Abdul Rehman Alp visits Pakistan to assist the flood affectees in Pakistan
  • Celal Al, also known as Abdul Rehman Alp has urged the people of the world to help the people devastated by the floods in Pakistan
Dirilis Ertugrul actor Celal Al, who portrayed his role as Abdul Rehman Alp visits Pakistan to assist the flood affectees in Pakistan., BOL News reported on Tuesday. 

As per the details, children of the flood-affected areas gathered around Celal Al when he arrived with household things and rations along with him.

The Dirilis Ertugrul actor writes in his Instagram post captions:

“Turkey Zindabad! Pakistan Zindabad ! #Pakistan #Karachi.”

“One in 3 #Pakistan, which is under water, is trying to heal the wounds of the flood disaster. We have 40 million people homeless, thousands of dead, many orphaned brothers,” he added.

Celal Al, also known as Abdul Rehman Alp has urged the people of the world to help the people devastated by the floods in Pakistan as the situation in the flood-hit areas is getting worse.

Pakistan's flood situation becoming threatening, Masood Khan says; urges more int'l help
Pakistan’s flood situation becoming threatening, Masood Khan says; urges more int’l help

WASHINGTON: With the flood situation in Pakistan becoming increasingly menacing, Ambassador Masood...

Celal came to Pakistan a number of times, and he always felt at home. Netizens from all over Pakistan have praised his efforts to assist flood-affected people.

