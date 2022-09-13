Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
DRAP launches countrywide crackdown on spurious, unregistered drugs

DRAP launches countrywide crackdown on spurious, unregistered drugs

Articles
Advertisement
DRAP launches countrywide crackdown on spurious, unregistered drugs

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). Image: File

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: National Task Force of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday has launched crackdown on spurious and unregistered drugs on the directives of Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, spokesman of the ministry said.

In a statement, he said the National Task Force, Peshawar Drug Administration, district administration conducted a major operation at Karkhano Bazar, Peshawar under the supervision of Director General Abbas Khan and recovered drugs amounting to over Rs35 million and sealed 25 stores involved in the sale of unregistered and spurious medicines.

The spokesman said legal action would be taken against the culprits under the DRAP Act.

Also Read

PM Shehbaz Sharif rejects rise in the prices of medicines
PM Shehbaz Sharif rejects rise in the prices of medicines

Prime Minister rejected the summary of the increase in the prices of...

Special teams also raided medical stores and pharmacies in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore. DRAP’s Islamabad team participated in the operations at medical stores and pharmacies, and sealed stocks at Lethrar road.

Advertisement

In addition to obtaining samples of medicines, the stocks were sealed.

The federal drug inspector of Lahore also raided an import establishment.

Action was taken under the Drug Act on selling life saving drugs human albumin at 20 percent higher than the proposed one.

Minister said the government was determined to provide quality medicines to the people.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet on Tuesday rejected summary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination proposing an increase in the retail price of 10 medicines.

Chairing the meeting here at the PM Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that he did not support the price hike with regard to medicine.

Advertisement

The prime minister tasked Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Maritimes Affairs Minister Faisal Sabzwari, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, and Advisor on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira to work towards improving coordination among provinces regarding the price of wheat and distribution of urea.

With multiple agenda items on the table, the cabinet discussed the matters including Hajj overbooking inquiry, mutual legal assistance with other countries, energy performance standards, legislative cases, and approval of the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

On the inquiry report regarding the overbooking of Hajj pilgrims, the cabinet pointed out the problems relating to reconciliation, however, ruled out any charges of malicious intention.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story