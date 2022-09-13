ISLAMABAD: National Task Force of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday has launched crackdown on spurious and unregistered drugs on the directives of Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, spokesman of the ministry said.

In a statement, he said the National Task Force, Peshawar Drug Administration, district administration conducted a major operation at Karkhano Bazar, Peshawar under the supervision of Director General Abbas Khan and recovered drugs amounting to over Rs35 million and sealed 25 stores involved in the sale of unregistered and spurious medicines.

The spokesman said legal action would be taken against the culprits under the DRAP Act.

Special teams also raided medical stores and pharmacies in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore. DRAP’s Islamabad team participated in the operations at medical stores and pharmacies, and sealed stocks at Lethrar road.

In addition to obtaining samples of medicines, the stocks were sealed.

The federal drug inspector of Lahore also raided an import establishment.

Action was taken under the Drug Act on selling life saving drugs human albumin at 20 percent higher than the proposed one.

Minister said the government was determined to provide quality medicines to the people.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet on Tuesday rejected summary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination proposing an increase in the retail price of 10 medicines.

Chairing the meeting here at the PM Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that he did not support the price hike with regard to medicine.

The prime minister tasked Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Maritimes Affairs Minister Faisal Sabzwari, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, and Advisor on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira to work towards improving coordination among provinces regarding the price of wheat and distribution of urea.

With multiple agenda items on the table, the cabinet discussed the matters including Hajj overbooking inquiry, mutual legal assistance with other countries, energy performance standards, legislative cases, and approval of the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

On the inquiry report regarding the overbooking of Hajj pilgrims, the cabinet pointed out the problems relating to reconciliation, however, ruled out any charges of malicious intention.