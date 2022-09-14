The DRAP team seized around 252,000 Panadol tablets in Medicine Market

KARACHI: The countrywide crackdown against fake, unregistered, substandard, and hoarders of life-saving medicines continued on the directives of the Minister for National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) team has conducted a raid at Altaf Traders in Karachi’s Kachi Gali Medicine Market during which around 252,000 Panadol tablets were seized.

The spokesman said that a huge quantity of unwarranted stock was also recovered from the pharmacy which could be suspicious, however, the DRAP team has seized the stock and samples have been sent for testing and a preliminary report has been submitted.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health has said that a nationwide crackdown is underway during which legal action is being taken against fake, unregistered, and those involved in hoarding. He said that due to hoarding, an artificial shortage of the same drug had been created in the market.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel has said that action is being taken against the sellers of fake unregistered, and substandard medicines from across the country under the DRAP Act.

He said that legal action will be taken against those who sell more than the approved price of the government and those found involved in illegal activities will be dealt with with iron hands.

He further said that large-scale reforms are being carried out in the health sector and efforts are being made to improve and ensure the efficiency of the sector.

Earlier, the National Task Force of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) launched a crackdown on spurious and unregistered drugs on the directives of Minister for National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, spokesman of the ministry said.