ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said the economic situation of the country will be improved soon after the arrival of former federal minister Ishaq Dar.

Talking to the media, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said that” We respect the court’s decisions and will also file a review plea in the context of the current economic situation.”

Ahsan Iqbal said that whatever decision the court takes will be accepted and every citizen should be satisfied with the behavior of the court.

He said that with the return of Ishaq Dar, the economic situation will improve, and as soon as he reached Pakistan, the value of the rupee started to improve.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the reason for the current situation of inflation is the agreements made by the Imran government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Replay a journalist’s question regarding inflation, Ahsan Iqbal further said that inflation will decrease.

On the other hand, while hearing the case related to the construction of an interchange in the Rahim Yar Khan Mandir (temple) contempt of court case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (ECP), the court issued a warning to implement its order.

The Supreme Court ordered to submission of the report within three days and said that action will be taken in case of delay.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that at the time when the court ordered the development budget was one thousand billion rupees and later the development budget was reduced to six hundred billion rupees due to economic conditions as we had to revise many projects because of this.

He said that the development projects are being made in such a way that more people benefit on less budget. The court intended that the interchange should protect the temple. The purpose of constructing the interchange was that the temple could be easily reached by police and people.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that there is no objection to making an interchange at another place.