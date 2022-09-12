ECP announces bypolls in four Punjab constituencies on Oct 9

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced to conduct by-elections in one national and three provincial assembly constituencies of Punjab.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting that decided to conduct by-polls in NA-157 Multan-IV, PP-139 Sheikhupura, PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V, and PP-209 Khanewal on October 9, 2022.

The meeting also expressed hope that the services of law enforcement agencies including Police, Pakistan Army, Rangers, and Frontier Corps would be available for smooth conduct of the bypolls,

Regarding the suspension of ECP’s de-notification of PTI members of the National Assembly by Islamabad High Court (IHC), the meeting was apprised that the court had clarified that the verdict would only apply to the petitioner PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad.

The meeting directed ECP Secretary to get copies of IHC’s verdict and necessary clarification so that the election date could be decided in these nine constituencies. The next meeting of ECP would be held on September 14 in this regard.

The commission directed the provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan to submit a report regarding Local Government elections in some of the remaining districts within one week.

On September 09, the ECP held a high-level session chaired by the chief election commissioner and decided to postponed the scheduled by-elections in 13 constituencies.

During the meeting, it was decided that by-polls scheduled for September 11, September 25 and October 2 will be postponed and new dates will be announced soon.

The election commission said that the by-polls were deferred due to the devastating rains and floods and since law enforcement officials were busy in relief and rescue operations.

