ECP announces to conduct LG elections in Karachi on Oct 23

The polls will be held on October 23.

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to conduct Local Government (LG) elections in Karachi on October 23, BOL News reported.

The election commission has announced the final date for the second phase of local bodies election in Karachi Division. Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja chaired a meeting at the ECP head office in Islamabad to review the situation and finally decided to conduct the polls on October 23.

The commission has sought a report from local and provincial authorities about the situation in Hyderabad. The date for conducting the polls in the city will be announced later.

Last month, the second phase of local body elections in Karachi division were postponed once again keeping in view the rain emergency situation.

The polling for the LG elections was scheduled to take place on August 28. Days before the polls, the ECP had sought an urgent report from six key institutions in preparation for local bodies elections in Karachi.

Advertisement

The chief election commissioner chaired an important meeting at the elections commission’s head office in Islamabad regarding holding local body elections in Karachi, during which the weather situation and the issues of local elections were reviewed.

Earlier, the ECP postponed the municipal elections in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal.

The second phase of LG elections was initially supposed to be held on July 24 were deferred till August 28, last month on the requests of local authorities including the Chief Secretary Sind, provincial election commissioner and some political parties.

Also Read SC dismisses plea regarding postponement of Sindh LG elections Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking postponement of LG elections in Sindh...