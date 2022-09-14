ECP likely to hold by-elections in 8 constituencies of NA on Oct 16

Election Commission was informed in the briefing that the LEA will be available till October 16

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to hold by-elections in 8 constituencies of the National Assembly on October 16,2022.

According to the sources, the Election Commission of Pakistan was briefed on the decision of the Islamabad High Court(IHC) in which it was stated that the court has suspended the notification of only one seat NA-246.

The Election Commission was informed in the briefing that the law enforcement agencies (LEA) will be available till October 16.

Sources said that the Election Commission has directed to prepare for the by-elections in 8 constituencies and the by-elections are likely to be held on October 16.

In this regard, the commission will announce the final date soon.

Sources said that by-elections in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA-239 will be held.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court suspended the Election Commission’s notification to de-seat PTI Member of National Assembly Shakoor Shad and issued a notice to the Speaker and the National Assembly Secretariat seeking their response.

It should be noted that the by-elections in 13 constituencies of national and provincial Assembly seats were postponed due to flood in the meeting presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner.