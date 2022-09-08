ECP postpones by-elections due to flood situation in country

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the by-elections across the country due to the recent flood situation.

The by-elections were postponed in 13 constituencies of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies, which were going to be held in September and October.

The ECP has said that law enforcement agencies and other institutions concerned are engaged in relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas of the country.

The new dates of the elections would be announced later, the election watchdog further said.

Earlier, the ECP held an important meeting on Thursday to review the situation that developed after the devastating floods in the country.

Advertisement

Also Read Court returns Ramzan Sugar Mills to NAB as it lacks jurisdiction after recent amendments LAHORE: In a major development, an accountability court on Wednesday returned the...

In the meeting, the Secretary Election Commission briefed the Election Commission that in the following constituencies of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission had given a schedule for the by-elections according to which polling will be held on September 11, 25 and October 2, 2022.

Among the constituencies in which the election has been postponed are NA-157, PP-139 Sheikhupura, PP-241 Bahawalnagar, NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Karam, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi, NA-246 Karachi and PP-209 Khanewal.

Secretary Election Commission said that due to the recent disasters and floods in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab, the means of transportation have been disrupted, buildings have been destroyed and the transport system has been disrupted, while the national emergency has been declared.