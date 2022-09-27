4-member bench headed by member Nisar Durrani heard the contempt of Election Commission cases against Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the contempt case against Chairman PTI Imran Khan has been postponed till October 11.

A four-member bench headed by member Nisar Durrani heard the contempt of Election Commission cases against Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry.

During the hearing, Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry did not appear before the ECP, while lawyer Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the ECP on behalf of Imran Khan and others.

During the hearing, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that three show-cause notices were issued by the commission and these show-cause notices are under hearing in the Lahore High Court(LHC), objecting to which member Shah Muhammad Jatoi questioned whether the framing of charge and personal appearing in adverse action?

On this occasion, Faisal Chaudhry submitted two orders of the LHC to the Election Commission and said that the commission has submitted its reply to the LHC, however, the larger bench of the LHC will hear the case on September 29, so the ECP will be asked by the LHC. A decision must be awaited.

On this occasion, member Ikramullah Khan asked whether as a citizen, Imran Khan should not respect the law. That when the Election Commission issued notices according to the law, is Imran Khan exempted from the law and the constitution?

In response to this question, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that even though the ECP is not exempt from the laws, Article 5 is applied on commission as Imran Khan is a former prime minister.

On this occasion, member Babar Hassan Bharwana said that if Imran Khan comes to the ECP, the office should be respected, on which the lawyer said that we only want to be treated according to the law and the show-cause notices of the commission are not by the law.

He said that he challenged the show cause notices in the ECP before the court, but the commission did not pay attention to my objections.

On this occasion, member Ikramullah Khan asked if there is any law to exempt the former prime minister from attendance. While member Shah Muhammad Jatoi said that framing the charge or calling in a personal capacity does not come under strict measures, however, if the ECP issues an arrest warrant or takes a strict decision, it will come under adverse action.

On this occasion, Faisal Chaudhry filed a request for exemption from attendance on behalf of Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar and said that the ECP should be generous and give a long date.

Member Shah Mohammad Jatoi said that if Imran Khan appeared in person, he would give a long date.

Later the ECP postponed the further hearing of the case till October 11.

On this occasion, Member Shah Mohammad Jatoi ordered Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry to appear in person on October 11 and said that we will issue show cause notices for October 11.