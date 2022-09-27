ECP rejects allegations leveled by a ‘political figure’

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected and condemned the allegations levelled by a “political figure”, saying “it is and will continue taking decisions in accordance with law and the Constitution without bowing to any pressure.”

“All such irresponsible allegations (being levelled against the Commission) are baseless and based on lies,” the election watchdog said in a press release.

The ECP said it was not its authority to fix date of general election. The election could be held only in two cases – either incumbent assemblies completed their tenure or the prime minister dissolved the same. “As of now, nothing such has happened.”

It said the ECP would fulfill its responsibility, and ensure transparent and free and fair elections in the country, whenever the same were held.

On September 7, a contempt case of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was heard against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhary, and Asad Umar, BOL News reported.

According to the details, the case was presided over by ECP member Nisar Durrani and three other members of the election commission. Barrister Gohar presented himself as the lawyer for PTI during the hearing and submitted a petition to delay this case.

“Today it’s you, and tomorrow another lawyer will appear and request an adjournment,” Member of ECP Justice Ikramullah Khan told Barrister Gohar.

He replied that the lawyer, Faisal Chaudhary was presenting himself before the larger bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The ECP Member Justice Akram Ullah Khan responded to the PTI Barrister that the ECP has nothing to do with the benches of the party. The jury of ECP decided to send a show-cause notice, but on the request of Barrister Gohar, the jury reserved their decision on delaying the contempt case filed by PTI.