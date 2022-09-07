ECP reserved decision of delaying contempt case against PTI leaders

Advertisement
ECP reserves decision of delaying contempt case against PTI leaders

Articles
  • The contempt case of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was heard on Wednesday against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman and leaders.
  • The case was presided over by ECP member Nisar Durrani and three other members of the election commission
  • The ECP Member Justice Akram Ullah Khan responded to the PTI Barrister that the ECP has nothing to do with the benches of the party
—————————————————————————————————————————————-

ISLAMABAD: A contempt case of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was heard on Wednesday against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhary, and Asad Umar, BOL News reported.

According to the details, the case was presided over by ECP member Nisar Durrani and three other members of the election commission. Barrister Gohar presented himself as the lawyer for PTI during the hearing and submitted a petition to delay this case.

“Today it’s you, and tomorrow another lawyer will appear and request an adjournment,” Member of ECP Justice Ikramullah Khan told Barrister Gohar.

He replied that the lawyer, Faisal Chaudhary was presenting himself before the larger bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The ECP Member Justice Akram Ullah Khan responded to the PTI Barrister that the ECP has nothing to do with the benches of the party. The jury of ECP decided to send a show-cause notice, but on the request of Barrister Gohar, the jury reserved their decision on delaying the contempt case filed by PTI.

 

 

