ECP reserves verdict on Ishaq Dar’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved verdict on a petition seeking the disqualification of former finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar as Senator.

A four-member bench headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani heard the case. The petitioner Azhar Siddique’s assistant counsel Mahfouz Bukhari appeared before the election commission.

The petitioner’s lawyer said Ishaq Dar has not submitted any response. The commission expressed displeasure over the failure of Dar’s lawyer to appear before the panel.

ECP member Nisar Durrani asked how Ishaq Dar can be disqualified if he did not take oath. “If he is not a member of the Senate, then how can he be disqualified?”

“The high court is being told the case is being placed in cold storage. If we summon you, then you seek an adjournment motion,” he told the petitioner’s lawyer.

The ECP official said Ishaq Dar was elected as a member of the Senate but did not take oath. The commission reserved its verdict on the plea regarding Ishaq Dar’s disqualification.

On August 2, a plea has been filed with the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the disqualification of Ishaq Dar as a senator. It stated that the petition was submitted to Senate Chairman for the disqualification of Ishaq Dar a decision was not taken.

In June, Ishaq Dar received a new Pakistani passport. He was expected to return back to Pakistan but has reportedly deferred his plans.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dar left Pakistan four years back has been declared a proclaimed absconder in multiple cases.

Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018. He could not take oath due to his stay in London. The Supreme Court suspended his membership over his failure to appear in court.

