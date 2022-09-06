ECP summons Rana Sanaullah for campaigning in Faisalabad bypolls

FAISALABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah for election campaigning in NA-108 constituency of Faisalabad.

Faisalabad District Monitoring Officer issued a notice to the federal minister on the complaint of citizen Sharafat Ali. It stated that Rana Sanaullah was running the election campaign of Abid Sher Ali.

The electoral body said it had received complaints and pictorial evidences about Rana Sanaullah’s visit to the constituency ahead of the by-elections.

“You are required to submit your written statement in person or through authorised agent before the district monitoring officer on Sept 7 to explain as to why your case be not initiated under the law,” the notice read.

According to the ECP code of conduct, public office holders including the president, prime minister, chairman/deputy chairman senate, speaker/deputy speaker of an assembly, federal ministers, ministers of state, governors, chief ministers, provincial ministers, and advisers to the prime minister and the chief minister, mayor/chairman/Nazim, their deputies, cannot participate in the election campaign.

Earlier, the ECP issued a notice to the PML-N candidate Abid Sher Ali for a violation of the ECP’s code of conduct in the bypolls.

The District Returning Officer had issued a notice to Abid Sher Ali for reportedly announcing relief in electric bills from mosques. The notice said Abid Sher Ali has violated Para 42 of the electoral code of conduct.

PML-N has picked former Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali for the by-polls. He will face off against PTI chairman Imran Khan who has announced contesting polls on nine NA constituencies.

